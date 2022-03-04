UrduPoint.com

Russia To Establish 2 New Centers Of National Cyberpolygon In 2022 - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russia will establish two new centers of the national cyberpolygon in 2022 in St. Petersburg and Orenburg region in a renewed effort to strengthen the country's cybersecurity, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"In the current situation, it is especially important for us to promptly train specialists in competencies that ensure the country's cybersecurity. The support center, created in Samara, has already become the seventh point of the national cyberpolygon. Not only students, but also employees of regional IT companies will be able to train practical skills of protection against cyberthreats.

In 2022, two more new support centers of the national cyberpolygon will appear in Russia ” in St. Petersburg and Orenburg region," Chernyshenko said.

The establishment of the national cyberpolygon was launched late in 2019 with the objective of increasing the readiness of the state and Russian organizations of key economy sectors to repulse cyberattacks and strengthen state security in the digital landscape. Industrial and functional development of the cyberpolygon infrastructure is planned until the end of 2024.

>