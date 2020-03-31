Russia to Evacuate Almost 2,000 Citizens From Abroad on March 31 - Air Transport Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Tuesday that the country's airlines will return almost 2,000 citizens from abroad on March 31 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"According to the agreement with the government of the Russian Federation on citizens' return, it is planned to bring back 1,947 people on March 31, and 535 of them will be brought to airports located in the regions," Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.

A total of six flights are set to get Russian citizens back home. Yakutia Airlines has already transported 170 people from Vladivostok to Philippines, 202 people will be brought from Vietnam to Novosibirsk by S7 airlines and 163 more from Thailand to Irkutsk.

Moreover, Aeroflot will return 402 people from Thailand and 417 from Denpasar to Moscow. Rossiya Airlines will transfer 133 passengers from Goa to Moscow, while Azur Air will bring back 460 people from Mexico's Cancun.