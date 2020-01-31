Russia will evacuate its citizens from China's Hubei province, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russia will evacuate its citizens from China's Hubei province, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday.

"Based on information from the Foreign Ministry, having discussed it from all standpoints, we made a decision today to begin evacuating our citizens from Wuhan and Hubei," Golikova told reporters.

Preliminary reports suggest that there are 300 Russians in the city of Wuhan, Hubei's capital, 341 in the province, the deputy prime minister said.

There are 2,665 Russians on the island of Hainan, a popular tourist destination, Golikova added.

"All of these people should be returned to Russia on February 4, they will be returned with charter flights, there will be no quarantine for them," she said.