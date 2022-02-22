UrduPoint.com

Russia To Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine - Foreign MInistry

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Russia to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine - Foreign MInistry

Russia will evacuate embassy personnel from Ukraine in the nearest future, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia will evacuate embassy personnel from Ukraine in the nearest future, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Under the current circumstances, our first priority is to take care of Russian diplomats and employees of the embassy and consulates general.

To protect their lives and safety, the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the very near future," the statement read.

According to the statement, Russian diplomats in Ukraine received "threats of physical reprisal" and some had their cars burnt.

"Despite their obligations under the Vienna conventions on diplomatic and consular relations, the Ukrainian authorities have not anyhow addressed these events," the ministry said.

