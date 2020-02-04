UrduPoint.com
Russia To Evacuate From China Several Nationals Of Neighboring Countries - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:37 PM

Russia will evacuate from China's province of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak was detected, not only its own citizens but also some nationals of neighboring countries, Russian Ambassador

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia will evacuate from China's province of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak was detected, not only its own citizens but also some nationals of neighboring countries, Russian Ambassador in Beijing Andrey Denisov said Tuesday.

"[They] asked us, we are taking someone, of course, who we could take. The problem here is, it is not about what we want but what we can do. Unfortunately, [we can take] not everyone, there is simply no room," the ambassador said when asked if any citizens of neighboring countries asked Russia to help with evacuation.

The evacuated include some people from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia.

