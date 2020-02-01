Russia to Evacuate Nationals From Virus-Hit China From February 3-4 - Kremlin

Russia will be evacuating its nationals from virus-hit China from February 3-4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Russia will be evacuating its nationals from virus-hit China from February 3-4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Given that it took some time to complete the coordination of flight information by the Chinese side, the evacuation of Russian citizens from China by the Russian Aerospace Forces will be carried out from February 3-4," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry said that Russians would be evacuated aboard five aircraft.

"Five aircraft of the Russian Air Force are being involved in the task of quickly bringing Russian citizens back to Russia.

Each aircraft will be accompanied by military medics and the Russian Defense Ministry's virology experts equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, individual protection and necessary medications," the ministry added.

China has been fighting the new strain of coronavirus since December. The virus has since spread to more than 20 countries and killed 259 people in China. Various countries have started evacuating their nationals from China. The outbreak prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency on Thursday.