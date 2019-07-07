UrduPoint.com
Russia To Evacuate Tourists From Georgia Past July 7 Deadline - Transport Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:10 PM

TYNDA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Russia is putting aside money to bring back tourists who may linger in Georgia past July 7, Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said.

Russia will suspend direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8 over security concerns. Georgia was gripped by unrest for four straight days last month after a Russian lawmaker addressed its parliament in Tbilisi.

"We have been setting aside additional funds to bring back those who might want to return on July 8 and the next six days," the Russian minister told reporters.

He confirmed that tourists would board Russia-bound flights at airports in the neighboring countries.

The Russian authorities have advised travel agencies not to sell package Georgia tours to Russians for dates starting July 8. Those who have already paid for their trips are eligible for compensation.

