Russia to Examine All Facts of Reported Israeli Attack on Syria - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that Russia would examine all the circumstances behind the reported Israeli airstrike on Syrian territories near Damascus and Homs in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolution.

Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported an airstrike on the southern outskirts of Damascus and Homs that claimed lives of four people and injured at least 21 others. A source in the Beirut international airport told Sputnik that the attack had been carried out by the Israeli air force from Lebanon's airspace.

"We are now examining the facts ... we want to figure out what happened there. Our assessment of any actions by any party in this region will be based upon the UN Security Council resolution, which is still in force, which has not been canceled by anyone, and which must be respected and implemented," Lavrov said.

In May 1974, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 350 on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria and, based on it, established the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) to supervise the truce.

Although the mission was initially deployed for a period of six months in the Golan Heights, its mandate has been regularly renewed every six months. According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the mission's continued presence in the region is essential until a comprehensive settlement of the conflicts in the middle East is reached.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil conflict in 2011, the UNDOF reported increased violations of the ceasefire and escalations of military activity in the area of separation.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the UNDOF mandate extension until December 31, saying that the Russian military in Syria had significantly contributed to the mission's successful work.