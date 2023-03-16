Russia will examine a UN expert report accusing it of human right violations in Ukraine, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine released a report accusing the Russian authorities of committing numerous violations of the international humanitarian law during the special military operation in Ukraine, "in addition to a wide range of war crimes."

"Therefore, we will definitely comment on this (report) both for our audience and for ourselves, from the point of view of the historical process, of course, we will examine it once again, but you can enter into polemics only with those who hear you, with those who are engaged not in forgery but the real search for truth," she said at a briefing.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine was established by the UN Human Rights Council in March 2022 to investigate alleged human rights violations and war crimes committed during hostilities. Erik Mose from Norway, Jasminka Dzumhur from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Pablo de Greiff from Colombia were appointed as independent members of the commission, with Mose serving as a chairman. The commission's report also stated that the Ukrainian government was "likely responsible" for violations "in a limited number of cases."