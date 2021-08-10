UrduPoint.com

Russia To Exhibit New Armored Ambulance Vehicle At Army-2021 Forum In Novosibirsk

Russia to Exhibit New Armored Ambulance Vehicle at Army-2021 Forum in Novosibirsk

Russia is set to showcase its armored ambulance vehicles Linza for the first time at the Army-2021 forum in Novosibirsk, the Central Military District said on Tuesday

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Russia is set to showcase its armored ambulance vehicles Linza for the first time at the Army-2021 forum in Novosibirsk, the Central Military District said on Tuesday.

"The sanitary armored vehicles 'Linza' will be exhibited for the first time at the forum Army-2021 in Novosibirsk.

The armored vehicle is designed for searching, collecting and evacuating injured [personnel] from the battlefield and the hotbeds of massive sanitary casualties," the statement read.

The medevac vehicle is based on the Typhoon family of armored cars. Linza protects the crew and injured personnel from armor-piercing bullets of 7.62×54mm cartridges and fragments, as well as blasts of up to 8 kilograms (17.6 Pounds) of TNT stowed underneath.

The Army-2021 forum in Novosibirsk will take place at the Tolmachevo military airfield from August 26-28.

