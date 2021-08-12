Russia to Exhibit Shredder to Destroy Secret Data on Various Media at Army-2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A shredder capable of destroying various secret data carriers, including paper, disks and plastic cards, will be showcased at the Army-2021 international military forum, Russia's state aerospace and defense conglomerate Rostec said on Thursday.

"Ruselectronics [a part of Rostec] has launched the production of shredders with the highest secrecy level.

The devices allow for paper documents, plastic cards, CDs and DVDs to be cut into the smallest particles, beyond restoration. It will be exhibited for the first time at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum," the statement read.

The new device, designated for use in security agencies, banks, and various other industries, provides the maximum protection of confidential information, according to the company.

Serial production will start by the end of this year.

The Army-2021 forum will take place in the Moscow region from August 22-28.