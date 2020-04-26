UrduPoint.com
Russia To Exit COVID-19 Restrictions In Phases That Are Yet To Be Developed - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Russia to Exit COVID-19 Restrictions in Phases That Are Yet to Be Developed - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, April 26 (Sputnik) - The way out of the restrictive coronavirus response measures in Russia will be in several stages, which are yet to be worked on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Obviously, a way out of this situation will be phased, it can definitely be said. But this phasing has yet to be developed," Peskov said during an appearance in a show aired by the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

