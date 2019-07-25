Russia to Expand Defense Cooperation With turkey After S-400 Delivery - Rosoboronexport

Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is planning to expand contacts with Turkey in the area of helicopter manufacturing, aviation and air defense, the company's CEO Alexander Mikheev said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Russia 's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is planning to expand contacts with Turkey in the area of helicopter manufacturing, aviation and air defense, the company 's CEO Alexander Mikheev said Thursday.

"The S-400 supplies have strengthened not only the Turkish air defense network, but also the strategic partnership of our countries...Rosoboronexport plans to maximize its contacts with the Turkish side on the implementation of mutually beneficial projects, including in the area of helicopter making, combat aviation and air defense," Mikheev told reporters in Moscow.