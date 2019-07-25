UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Expand Defense Cooperation With Turkey After S-400 Delivery - Rosoboronexport

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:57 PM

Russia to Expand Defense Cooperation With turkey After S-400 Delivery - Rosoboronexport

Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is planning to expand contacts with Turkey in the area of helicopter manufacturing, aviation and air defense, the company's CEO Alexander Mikheev said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is planning to expand contacts with Turkey in the area of helicopter manufacturing, aviation and air defense, the company's CEO Alexander Mikheev said Thursday.

"The S-400 supplies have strengthened not only the Turkish air defense network, but also the strategic partnership of our countries...Rosoboronexport plans to maximize its contacts with the Turkish side on the implementation of mutually beneficial projects, including in the area of helicopter making, combat aviation and air defense," Mikheev told reporters in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Company

Recent Stories

Ministry of Infrastructure Development gives docum ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF)Signs Agreement to Su ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns terrorist ..

1 hour ago

Taking care of orphans collective duty of state, a ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

2 hours ago

The World’s Biggest 24-Hour Book Sale – The Bi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.