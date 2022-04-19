UrduPoint.com

Russia To Expel 15 Dutch Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia to Expel 15 Dutch Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia has decided to expel 15 dutch diplomats from the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry mentioned that the Dutch ambassador was summoned on Tuesday over The Hague's decision, made in late March, to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the Netherlands.

"The ambassador was handed a note from the ministry, in which, as a response to the unfriendly actions of The Hague, 14 employees of the Dutch embassy in Moscow and one employee of the consulate general of the Netherlands in St. Petersburg were declared personae non gratae. They were ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks," the ministry said in a statement.

