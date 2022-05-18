Russia to Expel 24 Italian Diplomats in Retaliation - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will expel 24 employees of the Italian diplomatic missions in Russia in retaliation to a similar move by Rome, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Moscow will expel 24 employees of the Italian diplomatic missions in Russia in retaliation to a similar move by Rome, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The ministry told Sputnik in the day that it had summoned Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace to announce Moscow's response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Italy.