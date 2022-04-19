Russia to Expel 4 Austrian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia has decided to declare four Austrian diplomats personae non gratae, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry mentioned that it summoned the Austrian ambassador on Tuesday to declare a protest over expulsion of four Russian diplomats from Vienna.

"In response, four employees of the Austrian embassy in Russia have been declared 'persona non grata'. They must leave the country before the end of the day on April 24 this year," the ministry said in a statement.