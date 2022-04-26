UrduPoint.com

Russia To Expel 40 German Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Russia to Expel 40 German Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russia has decided to declare 40 German diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat response to Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry mentioned that it summoned the German ambassador in Russia on Monday to lodge a protest over expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats from Germany.

"The German ambassador received a note declaring 40 employees of German diplomatic missions in Russia 'persona non grata' as a symmetrical response to the aforementioned decision of the German government," the ministry said in a statement.

The German ambassador to Moscow, Geza Andreas von Geyr, "regretfully took note" of the information about the expulsion of the diplomats from Russia, the German Embassy said.

"Ambassador von Geyr today took note with great regret of the information about the expulsion of 40 German diplomats. They will have to leave the country with their families, despite the fact that they have not been guilty of anything in Russia. In this sense, their expulsion is unjustified," the embassy said in a statement.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin From Government

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

2 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

2 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

2 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.