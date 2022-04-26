Russia to Expel 40 German Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russia has decided to declare 40 German diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat response to Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry mentioned that it summoned the German ambassador in Russia on Monday to lodge a protest over expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats from Germany.

"The German ambassador received a note declaring 40 employees of German diplomatic missions in Russia 'persona non grata' as a symmetrical response to the aforementioned decision of the German government," the ministry said in a statement.

The German ambassador to Moscow, Geza Andreas von Geyr, "regretfully took note" of the information about the expulsion of the diplomats from Russia, the German Embassy said.

"Ambassador von Geyr today took note with great regret of the information about the expulsion of 40 German diplomats. They will have to leave the country with their families, despite the fact that they have not been guilty of anything in Russia. In this sense, their expulsion is unjustified," the embassy said in a statement.