UrduPoint.com

Russia To Expel Belgian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia to Expel Belgian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia is expelling Belgian diplomats in a mirror response to Brussels, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry mentioned that it had summoned the Belgian ambassador on Tuesday to voice a protest over expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats from Belgium.

"The ambassador was handed a note from the ministry declaring the employees of the Belgian embassy in Moscow 'persona non grata', and they were ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation before the end of the day on May 3," the ministry said in a statement.

