Russia to Expel Bulgarian, Romanian Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had ordered 10 Romanian and one Bulgarian diplomat to leave the country in response to the expulsion of its diplomats last month.

Romanian Ambassador Cristian Istrate and Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krastin were summoned to the ministry in Moscow and handed a note that declared their embassy staffers personae non gratae.

The move follows what the foreign ministry calls the "unwarranted expulsion" of 10 Russian embassy employees from Romania and an embassy staffer from Bulgaria.

The ministry added that Russia "firmly rejects baseless attempts by Romania to blame Russia for war crimes in Ukraine and condemns Bucharest for justifying atrocities committed by (Ukrainian) nationalist battalions against civilians."