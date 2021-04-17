UrduPoint.com
Russia To Expel Five Polish Diplomats: Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:35 AM

Russia said Friday it would expel five Polish diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after Warsaw announced the expulsion of three Russian diplomats in solidarity with US actions against Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday it would expel five Polish diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after Warsaw announced the expulsion of three Russian diplomats in solidarity with US actions against Moscow.

"We have noticed the speed with which Warsaw has played the US administration's game, in demanding the departure of three Russian diplomats," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "In return, five Polish diplomats will be expelled from Russia."

