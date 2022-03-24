Russia to Expel One Montenegrin Diplomat - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has declared an employee of the Montenegrin embassy in Moscow a persona non grata in response to an expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the Balkan country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursady

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russia has declared an employee of the Montenegrin embassy in Moscow a persona non grata in response to an expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the Balkan country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursady.

"On March 24, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to Russia Milorad Scepanovic was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note from the ministry on the announcement of persona non grata of an employee of the Montenegrin embassy in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.