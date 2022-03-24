UrduPoint.com

Russia To Expel One Montenegrin Diplomat - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Russia to Expel One Montenegrin Diplomat - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia has declared an employee of the Montenegrin embassy in Moscow a persona non grata in response to an expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the Balkan country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursady

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russia has declared an employee of the Montenegrin embassy in Moscow a persona non grata in response to an expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the Balkan country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursady.

"On March 24, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to Russia Milorad Scepanovic was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note from the ministry on the announcement of persona non grata of an employee of the Montenegrin embassy in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia March From Employment

Recent Stories

AKF distributes sewing machines in 100 widows, des ..

AKF distributes sewing machines in 100 widows, destitutes

16 seconds ago
 Vote awareness program held in Nawabshah

Vote awareness program held in Nawabshah

18 seconds ago
 CTP launches 3-day road safety awareness drive

CTP launches 3-day road safety awareness drive

19 seconds ago
 KP Govt notifies posting, transfers of four DCs

KP Govt notifies posting, transfers of four DCs

21 seconds ago
 Ghanwar Ali Leghari takes over the charge of Commi ..

Ghanwar Ali Leghari takes over the charge of Commissioner Larkana division

22 seconds ago
 Cash awards for policemen over PSL security

Cash awards for policemen over PSL security

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>