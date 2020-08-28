Russia to Expel Senior Norwegian Diplomat in 3 Days in Reciprocity - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had retaliated to Norway's expulsion of a a Russian diplomat by revoking the diplomatic accreditation of a senior employee of the Norwegian embassy in Moscow, who will now have to leave the country within three days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had retaliated to Norway's expulsion of a a Russian diplomat by revoking the diplomatic accreditation of a senior employee of the Norwegian embassy in Moscow, who will now have to leave the country within three days.

"In connection with the unfriendly action of the Norwegian authorities, who declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata on August 18, Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland was summoned on August 28 and informed that one of the senior diplomats of the Norwegian embassy was also declared persona non grata as a retaliatory measure.

His accreditation in Russia will be terminated within three days - this is the period that Norway allotted for the departure of our employee," the ministry said.

A knowledgeable source told Sputnik that the expelled Norwegian diplomat was Embassy Counselor Jan Flaete.

"The responsibility for the consequences of such a policy rests entirely with Oslo," the Russian foreign ministry added.