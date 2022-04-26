Russia to Expel Three Swedish Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Russia has declared three Swedish diplomats personae non gratae in response to the unfriendly actions of the Swedish authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russia has declared three Swedish diplomats personae non gratae in response to the unfriendly actions of the Swedish authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the Swedish Ambassador to Russia Malena Mard was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the "hostile actions" of the Swedish authorities against the three diplomatic employees of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, who were "groundlessly" expelled from the country in early April.

"Malena Mard was notified that in response to this, the Russian side decided to declare 'persona non grata' three diplomats of the Swedish Embassy in Russia," the ministry said.