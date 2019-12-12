Russia To Expel Two German Diplomats In Tit-for-tat Move
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Russia said Thursday it was expelling two German diplomats, in a tit-for-tat move after Berlin ejected two Russians over the killing of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park.
"As a retaliatory measure, the Russian side has decided to declare two employees of the German embassy in Russia 'persona non grata'," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, giving them seven days to leave the country.
