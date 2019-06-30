Russia to Export 20 Ansat Helicopters to China Before End of 2020 - Rostec CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Russia will deliver all 20 Ansat helicopters with medical modules under a contract to China before the end of 2020, Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov said Sunday.

"We have recently signed [a contract] with China for 20 medical Ansats. The first unit must be transferred this year already.

I hope that we will complete this order next year," Chemezov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 tv channel.

Ansat is a multi-purpose light twin-engine utility helicopter that can be quickly re-equipped for a wide range of missions due to easily-removable equipment. It is designed to transform into both cargo and passenger versions with the capability of transporting up to seven people.