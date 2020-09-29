Russia to Export Almost 50% of 170 Helicopters Produced in 2020 - Russian Helicopters CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) This year, Russia will deliver abroad over 70 helicopters ” or almost 50 percent of the 170 helicopters that it will produce, ” Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier this month, Boginsky told reporters at the HeliRussia-2020 international exhibition that Russian Helicopters' subsidiaries would produce 170 helicopters in 2020, including 95 combat planes.

"We plan to export slightly less that one-half, around 45 percent [of the 170 helicopters]," Boginsky said.