Russia to Export Almost 50% of 170 Helicopters Produced in 2020 - Russian Helicopters CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) This year, Russia will deliver abroad over 70 helicopters or almost 50 percent of the 170 helicopters that it will produce, Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier this month, Boginsky told reporters at the HeliRussia-2020 international exhibition that Russian Helicopters' subsidiaries would produce 170 helicopters in 2020, including 95 combat planes.

"We plan to export slightly less that one-half, around 45 percent [of the 170 helicopters]," Boginsky said.