Russia To Export Almost 50% Of 170 Helicopters Produced In 2020 - Russian Helicopters CEO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) This year, Russia will deliver abroad over 70 helicopters ” or almost 50 percent of the 170 helicopters that it will produce, ” Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky told Sputnik in an interview.
Earlier this month, Boginsky told reporters at the HeliRussia-2020 international exhibition that Russian Helicopters' subsidiaries would produce 170 helicopters in 2020, including 95 combat planes.
"We plan to export slightly less that one-half, around 45 percent [of the 170 helicopters]," Boginsky said.