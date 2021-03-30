UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Export More COVID-19 Vaccine When It Scales Up Production - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:01 PM

Russia to Export More COVID-19 Vaccine When It Scales Up Production - Kremlin

Exports of Russian COVID-19 vaccines will increase as production grows and domestic demand is met, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Exports of Russian COVID-19 vaccines will increase as production grows and domestic demand is met, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The demand for Russian vaccines is great, there is a great demand for the Russian Sputnik [V] vaccine abroad, in spite of everything, the image of this vaccine and the trust in this vaccine is absolutely great, and this is justified.

As production grows, of course, the demand of foreign consumers will also be met to a greater extent," Peskov told reporters, adding that meeting domestic demand remains a priority.

Related Topics

Exports Russia

Recent Stories

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

19 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

30 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

45 minutes ago

Tourist police for capital on the cards : Sh Rashi ..

37 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks provinces to ensure implementation ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.