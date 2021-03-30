Russia to Export More COVID-19 Vaccine When It Scales Up Production - Kremlin

Exports of Russian COVID-19 vaccines will increase as production grows and domestic demand is met, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Exports of Russian COVID-19 vaccines will increase as production grows and domestic demand is met, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The demand for Russian vaccines is great, there is a great demand for the Russian Sputnik [V] vaccine abroad, in spite of everything, the image of this vaccine and the trust in this vaccine is absolutely great, and this is justified.

As production grows, of course, the demand of foreign consumers will also be met to a greater extent," Peskov told reporters, adding that meeting domestic demand remains a priority.