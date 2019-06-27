UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Export Over 40 Combat Vehicles To Indonesia By End Of 2020 - Cooperation Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russia to Export Over 40 Combat Vehicles to Indonesia by End of 2020 - Cooperation Agency

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia will export 22 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-3F and 21 BT-3F armored vehicles to Indonesia by the end of 2020, a representative of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The contract envisages the export of 22 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-3F and 21 BT-3F armored vehicles. We plan to implement it by the end of 2020," the service's representative said on the sidelines of Army-2019 forum in Russia.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Indonesia 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 June 2019

51 seconds ago

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

10 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

10 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

10 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.