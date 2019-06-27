Russia to Export Over 40 Combat Vehicles to Indonesia by End of 2020 - Cooperation Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia will export 22 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-3F and 21 BT-3F armored vehicles to Indonesia by the end of 2020, a representative of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The contract envisages the export of 22 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-3F and 21 BT-3F armored vehicles. We plan to implement it by the end of 2020," the service's representative said on the sidelines of Army-2019 forum in Russia.

