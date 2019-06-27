Russia To Export Over 40 Combat Vehicles To Indonesia By End Of 2020 - Cooperation Agency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:10 AM
PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia will export 22 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-3F and 21 BT-3F armored vehicles to Indonesia by the end of 2020, a representative of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The contract envisages the export of 22 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-3F and 21 BT-3F armored vehicles. We plan to implement it by the end of 2020," the service's representative said on the sidelines of Army-2019 forum in Russia.
