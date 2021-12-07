Russia to Express Need for Kiev to Implement Minsk Accord During Putin-Biden Talk - Lavrov

Russia will express the need for Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements during the conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russia will express the need for Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements during the conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Let me stress once again that today we will have an important event in our relations - a phone conversation between Presidents Putin and Biden.

We will, of course, very clearly state our approaches to the Ukrainian settlement, to the need to force the Kiev regime to fulfill its obligations, written in black and white, within the framework of the Minsk package of measures," Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov added that Kiev is continuing to provoke its western curators and Moscow is concerned over it.

"We have a very serious concern about how Kiev is also trying to provoke its curators," the minister said.