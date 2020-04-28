Russia to Extend Non-Working Days Through May 11 - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia will extend non-working period through May 11, adding three regular days to May's paid time off, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

Under usual circumstances, May 6-8 would have been regular working days between holidays.

"Therefore, with all May holidays taken into account the non-working period will extend through May 11 ... with strict compliance with preventive measures that were introduced in the regions," the president said.

The president said the coronavirus restrictions should not be lifted all at once. Instead, he asked the government to prepare by May 5 a plan on how to lift the restrictions gradually, starting on May 12.