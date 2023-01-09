UrduPoint.com

Russia To Extend Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Only If West Changes Approach - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Russia will extend the cross-border mechanism in Syria in July only if the Western countries in the UN Security Council change their approach to the provisions of humanitarian aid, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday

"There is an important need for all to clearly understand that there can be and will be no discussion about a mechanical extension of the cross-border mechanism," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting. "Expectations for the new six months extension will only be born out if the view and approach to the provisions of humanitarian assistance in Syria will fundamentally change."

Nebenzia said the Western countries at present continue their opportunistic approach regarding the cross-border mechanism.

Earlier on Monday, the UN Security Council unanimously extended a resolution on cross-border aid in Syria until July 10, 2023. The document allows UN aid deliveries via the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian border with Turkey.

The resolution also requires UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report back to the UN Security Council with analysis of the situation by June 10.

In July 2022, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. Twelve member states voted in favor, with the United States, France and the United Kingdom abstaining.

