Russia To Extend Visas For Foreigners Unable To Return Home Amid Pandemic - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:06 PM

Russia to Extend Visas for Foreigners Unable to Return Home Amid Pandemic - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Russian government will extend visas for foreigners who cannot return home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, adding that the country expects foreign partners to show understanding as well.

"Many countries are now making concessions to foreign states' citizens, who have been caught on their territory, including extending visas. The Russian government is providing such support to everyone who has remained in Russia and cannot return home yet," Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers, broadcast by Russia-24.

Russia expects to see "foreign partners' understanding on the matter," the prime minister stressed.

