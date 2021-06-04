UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Facilitate Creation Of BRICS Arbitration - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:24 PM

Russia to Facilitate Creation of BRICS Arbitration - Diplomat

The Russian Foreign Ministry will facilitate the creation of an international court of arbitration within BRICS, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said on Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry will facilitate the creation of an international court of arbitration within BRICS, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said on Friday.

"In general, in the current situation the establishment of such a trustful instrument created and implemented through a convention or other mechanism is very important. Political dialogue overlaps with juridical, expert [areas]. For its part, the Russian foreign ministry will do its utmost to facilitate," Pankin said at the ongoing St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Pankin, the BRICS countries � Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa � should agree on how the arbitration mechanism will work, as well as receive feedback from partners as much as possible.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Related Topics

India Russia China St. Petersburg Brazil South Africa Media From Court

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Says Global Economy Returning to Normal Afte ..

2 minutes ago

Naval Chief emphasises officers to be prepared for ..

2 minutes ago

Police directed to wear proper uniform

2 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

5 minutes ago

Parking system to be made online in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.