Russia to Facilitate Creation of BRICS Arbitration - Diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry will facilitate the creation of an international court of arbitration within BRICS, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said on Friday.

"In general, in the current situation the establishment of such a trustful instrument created and implemented through a convention or other mechanism is very important. Political dialogue overlaps with juridical, expert [areas]. For its part, the Russian foreign ministry will do its utmost to facilitate," Pankin said at the ongoing St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Pankin, the BRICS countries � Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa � should agree on how the arbitration mechanism will work, as well as receive feedback from partners as much as possible.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.