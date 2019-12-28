Russia to Finalize Development of Laser System for Destroying Drones in 2020 - Military

Russia will complete the creation of a laser system aimed at the destruction of drones in 2020, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said

"In terms of the creation of laser weapons, I'd like to note that we are planning to complete the development of a tactical laser system for destroying UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and lightly armored surface targets in the interests of the Land Forces, Aerospace Forces and Navy," Krivoruchko said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.