Russia To Find Way To Hold A UNSC Meeting On Skripal Case - Ambassador To UN

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russia to Find Way to Hold a UNSC Meeting on Skripal Case - Ambassador to UN

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia will find a way to hold a meeting in the UN Security Council on the Skripal case, since its questions about the incident remain unanswered, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik. 

"We have not forgotten about the Skripals ... We will find a way to have a meeting on the Skripals because the case of Skripals remains in limbo. None of the 50 or 250 questions we have posed were answered," the diplomat said.

Nebenzia added that the West was not interested in the investigation of this case.

"For them, the 'task' has been completed, the criminal ” that is, us ” was found, announced, there's no need for an investigation.

A public discussion of the Skripals does not really benefit [the West]," Nebenzia said.

According to the UK, former double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in the UK town of Salisbury in 2018, which resulted in a major international scandal. London believes that Russia was involved in the alleged poisoning, Moscow has refuted these allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has pointed to the lack of evidence in this case.

