Russia to Finish Construction of 2 Missile Early Warning Stations in Arctic by 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Two new Voronezh-type missile early warning radars will become operational in 2022 in the Komi Republic and the Murmansk region in northern Russia, the Defense Ministry said.

"Work continues on the construction of new radar stations for the missile early warning network in the Komi Republic and the Murmansk region.

These works are planned to be completed in 2022," the ministry said.

These new radars will be the first deployed in Russia's Far North.

Russia has deployed so far a total seven operational Voronezh-type radars as part of the country's missile early warning network.