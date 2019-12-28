Russia to Finish Development of Tactical-Level Automated Control System in 2021 - Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The development of the tactical-level automated control system will be completed in Russia in 2021, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"Work on the development of a promising automated tactical control system with a completion date of 2021 continues.

It will implement the requirements for automated systems based on the results of drills and local conflicts," Krivoruchko said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.

The deputy minister added that the Russian defense ministry paid close attention to the automation of troops management.