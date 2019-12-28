UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Finish Development Of Tactical-Level Automated Control System In 2021 - Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

Russia to Finish Development of Tactical-Level Automated Control System in 2021 - Military

The development of the tactical-level automated control system will be completed in Russia in 2021, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The development of the tactical-level automated control system will be completed in Russia in 2021, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"Work on the development of a promising automated tactical control system with a completion date of 2021 continues.

It will implement the requirements for automated systems based on the results of drills and local conflicts," Krivoruchko said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.

The deputy minister added that the Russian defense ministry paid close attention to the automation of troops management.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Plane Returning to Yekaterinburg for Emergency Lan ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Police grasps seven suspects in a raid o ..

1 minute ago

65 uplift projects under Naya Pakistan programme t ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

10 minutes ago

Alleged Sexual exploitation of girls at Kashana La ..

26 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.