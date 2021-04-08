UrduPoint.com
Russia To Finish Post-Registration Trials Of EpiVacCorona Vaccine In Summer End- Developer

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russia to Finish Post-Registration Trials of EpiVacCorona Vaccine in Summer End- Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Post-registration trials of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus are scheduled to be completed in the end of the summer, Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Vector research center that developed the vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In the end of the summer 2021," Maksyutov said.

EpiVacCorona became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19 in October 2020.

