Russia To Finish State Tests Of Krasnopol-M2, Gran Artillery In 2021 - Kalashnikov Concern

Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:20 AM

Russia to Finish State Tests of Krasnopol-M2, Gran Artillery in 2021 - Kalashnikov Concern

ABU-DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) DHABI, February 21 (Sputnik) - State tests of Russia's new Krasnopol-M2 artillery projectile, as well as the Gran guided weapons complex will be completed in 2021, a Kalashnikov Concern spokesperson told Sputnik ahead of the IDEX-2021 arms exhibition that will be hosted by Abu-Dhabi on February 21-25.

"This year, the Concern, together with the JSC KBP Instrument Design Bureau developer is completing two projects on the Krasnopol-M2 and Gran guided artillery. State tests of the products are planned to be completed this year," the spokesperson said.

