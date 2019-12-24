UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Finish Testing New Sarmat ICBM In 2021 - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:05 PM

Russia to Finish Testing New Sarmat ICBM in 2021 - Military

Russia will complete testing of its new silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat in 2021, according to the National Defense Management Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia will complete testing of its new silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat in 2021, according to the National Defense Management Center.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the center on Tuesday to inspect the country's newest weaponry.

He was told that construction of the super-heavy ICBM was in progress.

"The complex is scheduled for testing in 2021," a member of the military center told the president.

The Sarmat will be able to put nuclear warheads on suborbital trajectories with a range of 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles). The weapon will be commissioned to 20 missile divisions between 2020 and 2027.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Progress Vladimir Putin 2020 Weapon

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative, AQ&amp;P collaborate to strength ..

38 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Day Peshawar clinches KP Futsal Champ ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body for indulging commercial ac ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Singaporean counterpart discusses m ..

38 minutes ago

LHC forms full bench for hearing of Musharraf's pe ..

41 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority to launch operation ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.