Russia to Finish Testing New Sarmat ICBM in 2021 - Military

Russia will complete testing of its new silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat in 2021, according to the National Defense Management Center

Russia will complete testing of its new silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat in 2021, according to the National Defense Management Center.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to the center on Tuesday to inspect the country's newest weaponry.

He was told that construction of the super-heavy ICBM was in progress.

"The complex is scheduled for testing in 2021," a member of the military center told the president.

The Sarmat will be able to put nuclear warheads on suborbital trajectories with a range of 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles). The weapon will be commissioned to 20 missile divisions between 2020 and 2027.