Russia to Firmly Oppose Attempts to Manipulate UNSC, Promote Anti-Iran Agenda - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia will firmly oppose attempts to manipulate the United Nations Security Council and promote the anti-Iran agenda, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, stressing Russia's readiness to raise the matter at international platforms.

"The situation [around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] is a cause of concern. There are some developments taking place right now in Vienna. Our Western friends have ideas regarding voting in New York. We will be very firmly opposing any attempts to use this situation in order to manipulate the Security Council and to promote anti-Iranian agenda.

We will certainly raise this point in all the relevant international multilateral formats," Lavrov said at talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif expressed gratitude for Moscow's effort to stabilize the situation.

"I want to thank you personally for your personal efforts, for your personal letters to the [UN] secretary general, as well as the efforts of our friend [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister] Sergey Ryabkov, and your ambassadors in Vienna as well as in New York," Zarif told Lavrov.