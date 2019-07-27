UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Float Poseidon-Armed Khabarovsk Nuclear Sub By End Of 2019 - Source

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia to Float Poseidon-Armed Khabarovsk Nuclear Sub by End of 2019 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Special purpose nuclear submarine Khabarovsk (Project 09851), which will become a designated carrier of the Poseidon nuclear-capable underwater drones, will be launched at the Sevmash plant by the end of 2019, a Russian defense industry source told Sputnik.

Belgorod (Project 09852) nuclear sub, the first experimental boat to carry Poseidon drones, took place at the Sevmash plant in northern Russia in April.

"The submarine Belgorod is the test carrier of the Poseidon, the designated carrier will be Project 09851 Khabarovsk, which should be floated later this year. Its completion will be carried out afloat," the source said.

During his address to the Federal Assembly last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drones were being developed in Russia.

According to the president, the drones can "move at great depths ... intercontinentally, at a speed multiple times higher than the speed of submarines, cutting-edge torpedoes and all kinds of surface vessels."

be equipped both with conventional and nuclear weapons, which will allow them to hit a wide range of targets, including carrier warships, coastal defenses and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Nuclear Belgorod Vladimir Putin Khabarovsk April 2019 All Industry

Recent Stories

Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

2 minutes ago

Faysal Qureshi disassociates himself from Firdous ..

13 minutes ago

Asad Umar says he had a plan to avoid IMF Program

22 minutes ago

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

42 minutes ago

CNIC mandatory for shopping above Rs50,000 from Au ..

60 minutes ago

Firdous Jamal makes ageist comments for Mahira Kha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.