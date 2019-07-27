Russia to Float Poseidon-Armed Khabarovsk Nuclear Sub by End of 2019 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Special purpose nuclear submarine Khabarovsk (Project 09851), which will become a designated carrier of the Poseidon nuclear-capable underwater drones, will be launched at the Sevmash plant by the end of 2019, a Russian defense industry source told Sputnik.

Belgorod (Project 09852) nuclear sub, the first experimental boat to carry Poseidon drones, took place at the Sevmash plant in northern Russia in April.

"The submarine Belgorod is the test carrier of the Poseidon, the designated carrier will be Project 09851 Khabarovsk, which should be floated later this year. Its completion will be carried out afloat," the source said.

During his address to the Federal Assembly last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drones were being developed in Russia.

According to the president, the drones can "move at great depths ... intercontinentally, at a speed multiple times higher than the speed of submarines, cutting-edge torpedoes and all kinds of surface vessels."

be equipped both with conventional and nuclear weapons, which will allow them to hit a wide range of targets, including carrier warships, coastal defenses and infrastructure.