Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:50 AM

Russia to Float Poseidon-Armed Khabarovsk Nuclear Submarine in April-May - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Special purpose nuclear submarine Khabarovsk (Project 09851), which will become a designated carrier of the Poseidon nuclear-capable underwater drones, will be launched at the Sevmash plant in northern Russia in April-May, a Russian defense industry source told Sputnik.

"[Submarine] Khabarovsk is planned to be launched in the spring, in April-May. Trials will last at least two years," the source said.

In April 2019, Russia launched Belgorod (Project 09852) nuclear sub, the first experimental boat to carry Poseidon drones.

During his address to the Federal Assembly in 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drones were being developed in Russia.

According to the president, the drones can "move at great depths ... intercontinentally, at a speed multiple times higher than the speed of submarines, cutting-edge torpedoes and all kinds of surface vessels."

