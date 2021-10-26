Russia to Focus on Improving Quality of Life in North as 2023-2025 BEAC Chair - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Improving the quality of life in the Nordic region will be among the priorities of Russia's chairmanship in the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) from 2023-2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I can already say with certainty that we will focus our attention on increasing the importance of applied activities of both councils, their focus on specific projects for socio-economic development and improving the quality of life in our common North, including keeping women here," Lavrov said at the 18th BEAC ministerial session.

The minister also pointed to the importance of close coordination across the Nordic region, including the activities of the relevant intergovernmental councils and partnerships, to address the current challenges.

"As you know, in addition to our Council, these are the Arctic Council, the Council of the Baltic Sea States, the Nordic Council of Ministers, and let us not forget the Northern Dimension partnerships. We are in favor of resuming the practice of meetings of all these northern formats at the political level," Lavrov added.

The BEAC meeting was convened to sum up the results of Norway's 2019-2021 chairmanship that now rotates to Finland.