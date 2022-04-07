(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will focus on the organizer of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, which is Indonesia, in the light of the position of the West on the non-participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russia will focus on the organizer of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, which is Indonesia, in the light of the position of the West on the non-participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that officials, including from the United States, tried to persuade Indonesia to exclude Putin.

G20 countries are considering different scenarios for the Bali summit in November, including sending lower-level delegations or only dialing in from afar, if Putin decides to show up.

"We will clarify this. After all, Indonesia is the organizer and chairman. We will be guided, naturally, first of all by the organizer. But, depending on how the situation develops, the position on participation will be determined. But Russia continues to work, this is a very important area of work, within the G20," Peskov told reporters.