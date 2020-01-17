UrduPoint.com
Russia To Focus On Preventing Weaponization Of Cyberspace In 2020 - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Russia to Focus on Preventing Weaponization of Cyberspace in 2020 - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia's security agenda for 2020 includes work on preventing arms race in space and weaponization of cyberspace, acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia's security agenda for 2020 includes work on preventing arms race in space and weaponization of cyberspace, acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"This year we will work to support global security and strategic stability, including efforts to prevent arms race in space and weaponization of cyberspace," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Russia will fully use the potential of international organization membership in the United Nations, G20, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Community and the opportunities of Russia's chairmanships in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for the purpose, Lavrov added.

