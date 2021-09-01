UrduPoint.com

Russia To Focus On Safety Of Its Allies After NATO Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:38 PM

Russia will be focusing on ensuring the safety of its allies after the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russia will be focusing on ensuring the safety of its allies after the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Right now, after the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan, the most important thing for us is to ensure the security of our allies, the Central Asian countries.

Because, firstly, they are our comrades in arms, and secondly, the security of the southern borders of Russia directly depends on it," Lavrov told students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

