Russia to Follow Probe Into 'Tragic' Murder of 3 Journalists in CAR Until End - Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The killing of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2018 is a "horrible tragedy" and Russia will continue to do everything to make sure the investigation is completed, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at his annual press conference.

"This is an absolutely horrible tragedy.

We will continue to make sure the investigation is completed," Lavrov said

Lavrov urged Russian journalists to inform authorities of their movements in conflict zones but underscored their right to keep the government out of their activities.

Russian journalists and filmmakers Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed in car in July 2018 by as of yet unknown gunmen. The predominantly accepted view is that they were killed with intent to rob.

They were in CAR to investigate alleged Russian mercenary presence in the war-torn African nation.