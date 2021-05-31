Russia to Form 20 New Military Unites in Western District Responding to NATO Steps- Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Responding to the actions of NATO countries, led by the United States, in the western strategic direction, the Russian Defense Ministry will create around 20 new formations and military units in the Western Military District by the end of the year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The actions of our Western colleagues destroy the global security systems and force us to take adequate countermeasures.

We constantly upgrade the combat composition of our troops. By the end of the year, around 20 new formations and military units will be created in the Western Military District," Shoigu said at a defense industry meeting.

In addition, Russian troops of the Western Military District will receive around 2,000 units of equipment, the minister added.

Shoigu emphasized that the Russian armed forces keep improving personnel training and operation of the control bodies.