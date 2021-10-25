UrduPoint.com

Russia To Form Coalition To Battle 'Toxic' Climate Questions - Climate Issues Envoy

Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev said in an interview with newspaper Izvestia on Monday, that Russia plans to form a coalition during the COP-26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow that will aim to resolve "toxic" questions on climate

"We must understand that at such global, international venues, conferences, one should always present their views as a coalition," Edelgeriyev said as quoted by the newspaper.

He noted that he is currently negotiating such a coalition with a number of countries.

The newspaper added that Edelgeriyev said COP-26 should be free of sanctions and asked the representative whether the issue will be raised in Glasgow.

Edelgeriyev noted that this was "the most difficult question."

"I cannot yet say what questions I would like to bring up for voting. The West will see them as toxic, but they must be addressed if we will be talking about the climate," the presidential representative stressed.

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place on October 31 - November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The climate summit will be attended by representatives of around 200 countries, including world leaders.

